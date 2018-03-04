76ers vs. Bucks odds: Expert with 3 straight wins on Giannis Antetokounmpo's team locks in picks

A thrilling matchup is on tap Sunday when the Bucks host the 76ers at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks, who have dropped four straight decisions, trail the Sixers by 1 1/2 games for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.



The game opened as a pick'em, but now Philadelphia is a one-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked up from 209.5 to 210.



Before choosing a side, you need to read what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh -- who has nailed his last three picks involving the Bucks -- has to say.

Part of his success: He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis. He trusts numbers above all else.

Now, Oh has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Philadelphia-Milwaukee and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick.



Oh knows something has to give on Sunday. Philadelphia is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven road games, but Milwaukee is 0-6 ATS in its previous six home contests.



The 76ers have been a more lethal three-point threat after signing veteran sharpshooter Marco Bellinelli and can cover the spread if they effectively work their inside-outside game. The Bucks will be forced to potentially double-team Joel Embiid whenever he gets the rock, and he has shown a surprisingly deft passing touch.



But the Bucks can stay within the spread -- or win outright -- with guard Eric Bledsoe setting solid screens for Giannis Antetokounmpo. "The Greek Freak" is averaging 21 points over his last five games -- more than six points below his season average as opponents are daring the Bucks to beat them with somebody else.



We can tell you Oh is leaning Under, but he knows the line on this game is way off.



So what side of 76ers-Bucks do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread selection for Bucks-Sixers, and see why the line is way off, all from the data scientist who has nailed his last three picks involving the Bucks.