The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for an Eastern Conference clash in the NBA on Sunday. Both teams began the season with title aspirations but got off to a sluggish start. However, Milwaukee has rebounded to an extent and is now the fifth seed in the East with a 27-23 record. Meanwhile, Philadelphia continues to battle injuries and is No. 11 in the conference after a 20-31 start.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Milwaukee is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227. Before you make any 76ers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Milwaukee -1.5

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 227 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee -127, Philadelphia +106

Bucks vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is coming off a 115-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday where it was without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bobby Portis stepped up in his absence, finishing with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, but it wouldn't be enough to get the Bucks over the hump.

Damian Lillard had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the loss but struggled from the floor, going 7-for-19 overall. Milwaukee was outrebounded 52-43 and only shot 42.7% from the field as a team. Antetokounmpo (calf) will be out again on Sunday but the Bucks have covered the spread in six of their last seven at home.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming off a 125-112 loss to the Pistons on Friday. Tyrese Maxey had 27 points to lead the team in the loss and also dished out seven assists. Joel Embiid had 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.

However, Philadelphia was pummeled 56-38 on the glass and faced a 21-7 deficit in offensive rebounds. Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday as the 76ers continue to manage his minutes. He's only played in 15 games this season, but Philadelphia has won eight of its last 11 when the former NBA MVP is in the lineup.

How to make Bucks vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under

