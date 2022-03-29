Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference square off on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers take the floor, with each team entering at 46-28 overall this season. Milwaukee is 20-16 on the road, with Philadelphia sporting a 21-16 home record. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for the Bucks, with DeAndre' Bembry (knee) ruled out. Jaden Springer (groin) is out for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -1.5

Bucks vs. 76ers over-under: 228.5 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -125, Bucks +105

MIL: The Bucks are 21-25 against the spread in conference games

PHL: The 76ers are 20-23-1 against the spread in conference games



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's offense is fantastic, ranking in the top five of the NBA in points per possession. The Bucks are also very good on defense, and Philadelphia has weaknesses that Milwaukee can exploit. Milwaukee allows only 110.4 points per 100 possessions, an above-average figure, and the Bucks are elite on the defensive glass. Milwaukee is securing 74.4 percent of available defensive rebounds, No. 2 in the league, and Philadelphia is second-worst in the NBA in offensive rebound rate. The 76ers are also No. 27 in the league in second-chance points per game, and Philadelphia lands in the bottom quartile of the league in assists.

Milwaukee is a top-five team in both fast break points allowed (11.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (43.5 per game), with the No. 6 mark in free-throw attempts allowed at 20.0 per game. The Bucks are holding opponents to 45.3 percent from the field, and Milwaukee is a proven entity on the defensive end.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is above-average on both ends of the floor. The Sixers take advantage of the free throw line better than any other NBA team, leading the league in free-throw accuracy (82.0 percent) on a whopping 23.7 attempts per game. Philadelphia is in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 35.8 percent, and the 76ers commit only 12.3 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 2 in the NBA. Milwaukee is last in the NBA in 3-pointers allowed per game and No. 24 in turnover creation rate on defense.

On defense, the 76ers allow only 109.7 points per 100 possessions, a top-10 mark in the NBA. Philadelphia is holding opponents to only 34.3 percent shooting from 3-point range, and opponents are averaging only 21.3 free-throw attempts per game. The 76ers are in the top seven of the league in blocks (5.3 per game) and assists allowed (23.2 per game), and Philadelphia is above-average in generating steals, producing 7.6 swipes per game.

