76ers vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch 76ers at Bucks



Date: Sunday, March 4



Sunday, March 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

Another night, another important matchup between two teams battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

This is pretty much how it's going to be the rest of the way, with just over a month remaining in the regular season and only a few games separating third through eighth in the East. As for the two teams playing Sunday night, the Sixers have won eight of their past 10 games to move into sixth place, while the Bucks have stumbled, losing four in a row to drop down to seventh.

The two teams have played twice this season, with the home team taking each matchup. The winner of this one will have the upper hand to take the season series -- which includes one more meeting after Sunday night -- between the two, which could be crucial in terms of tiebreakers.

As for the matchup on the floor, it's rare that we get to see this much young talent in one game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are all 23 years old or younger, and two of the three -- Giannis and Embiid -- just started in the All-Star Game.