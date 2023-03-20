Who's Playing

Chicago @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Chicago 33-37; Philadelphia 48-22

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Everything went Philadelphia's way against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday as they made off with a 141-121 victory. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who had 31 points and seven assists along with seven boards, and point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven assists. Embiid's night made it nine games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, taking their game 113-99. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the 76ers to 48-22 and the Bulls to 33-37. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Philadelphia and Chicago clash.

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.