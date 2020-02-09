76ers vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch 76ers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Chicago 19-34; Philadelphia 32-21
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Bulls will take on Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 125-119 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago was down 103-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Zach LaVine (22 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home this past Friday as they won 119-107. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.
The Bulls are now 19-34 while Philadelphia sits at 32-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2. Chicago might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won nine out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 17, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Chicago 89
- Apr 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Chicago 109
- Apr 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Oct 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 115
- Jan 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 06, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Philadelphia 90
- Mar 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 29, 2017 - Chicago 121 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 14, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Dec 14, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Nov 09, 2015 - Chicago 111 vs. Philadelphia 88
