76ers vs. Bulls live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Chicago 19-34; Philadelphia 32-21

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Bulls will take on Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 125-119 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago was down 103-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Zach LaVine (22 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home this past Friday as they won 119-107. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and six rebounds.

The Bulls are now 19-34 while Philadelphia sits at 32-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2. Chicago might struggle to break 100.

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Chicago have won nine out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.