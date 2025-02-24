The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday for an Eastern Conference matchup between franchises that are fighting for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. Philadelphia is 12th in the East with a 20-36 record, while Chicago is 10th in the standings at 22-35. The Sixers have won and covered the spread in their last three head-to-head matchups with the Bulls but Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) are listed as questionable for Monday and four others have already been ruled out.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philly is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Bulls vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Chicago and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Bulls spread: Philadelphia -4.5

76ers vs. Bulls over/under: 231.5 points

76ers vs. Bulls money line: Philadelphia -182, Chicago +152

76ers vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is coming off a 105-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and has now lost seven games in a row. To make matters worse, Embiid and team doctors are reportedly discussing surgery options to address his chronically troublesome left knee.

However, the Sixers have won and covered the spread in six of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Bulls, including a comfortable 109-97 win on the road as 3.5-point underdogs in their only prior matchup of the season on Jan. 25. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 points and 12 rebounds in that victory and Philly could look to Oubre to carry the load again if Embiid and Maxey are indeed held out. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

Meanwhile, the Bulls are on a six-game losing streak of their own and look like they're in a state of roster transition after shipping out Zach LaVine at the NBA trade deadline. Chicago no longer has to tank to maintain control of its own pick as a result of that trade, but still seem to favor playing young players and being future-focused at this stage of the season.

Surprisingly, Nikola Vucevic wasn't dealt at the deadline and the two-time All-Star is having his best season since joining the Bulls. He's averaging 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 53.3% from the floor. He would be a matchup problem without Embiid in the lineup and Chicago has covered the spread in two consecutive games. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Chicago vs. Philadelphia 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.