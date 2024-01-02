The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls will begin 2024 with a rematch on Tuesday evening. The Bulls toppled the Sixers on Saturday in Chicago, with the matchup changing venue to Wells Fargo Center for the follow-up battle. Philadelphia is 22-10 overall and 12-4 at home this season. Chicago is 15-19 overall and 4-10 away from home. De'Anthony Melton (back) is out for the 76ers. Zach LaVine (foot), Nikola Vucevic (adductor) and Torrey Craig (foot) are out for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds.

76ers vs. Bulls spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Bulls over/under: 225 points

76ers vs. Bulls money line: 76ers -552, Bulls +406

CHI: The Bulls are 7-7 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 12-4 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls are playing well in recent days. Chicago is 5-2 in the last seven games, with the team's defense leading the way. The Bulls have allowed only 1.09 points per possession over that seven-game run, holding opponents to 19.1 free throw attempts per game to go along with 44.7% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from 3-point range. For the full season, the Bulls are in the top five of the NBA in turnover creation (14.9 per game), and Chicago is also in the top eight with 8.0 steals per game. No team allows fewer points in the paint (44.9 per game) than Chicago, and the Bulls are above-average in preventing fast break points and free throw attempts.

On offense, DeMar DeRozan leads the way after a stellar month of December. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the month, finishing the 2023 calendar year with six straight games with at least 21 points. In addition to DeRozan's shot creation, the Bulls are elite at taking care of the ball, committing the second-fewest turnovers (12.0 per game) in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has the second-best net rating in the NBA this season, out-scoring opponents by 10.3 points per 100 possessions. The Sixers are effective in any venue, but Philadelphia is elite at home. The 76ers are 12-4 in Philadelphia, out-pacing opponents by 13.5 points per 100 possessions. That includes six wins in the last seven home games, and Philadelphia's offense is top-notch. The 76ers are in the top four of the NBA in offensive efficiency, putting up 120.8 points per 100 possessions this season. Philadelphia is one of the league's best teams at taking advantage of the free throw line, ranking firmly in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation (27.0 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (84.6%).

The 76ers are also in the top five of the league in avoiding turnovers, committing only 12.5 giveaways per game, and Philadelphia has top-10 metrics in offensive rebound rate (30.4%) and second-chance points (16.0 per game). The 76ers also excel in specialized areas, including top-tier marks in fast break points (16.7 per game) and points in the paint (52.6 per game). See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Bulls picks

