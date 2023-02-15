Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Cleveland 38-22; Philadelphia 37-19
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
A well-balanced attack led the Sixers over the Houston Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Philadelphia strolled past Houston with points to spare, taking the game 123-104. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten assists, and point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 26 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 on Monday. Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 41 points and five dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the 76ers are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Sixers are now 37-19 while the Cavaliers sit at 38-22. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sixers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.4. But Cleveland is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.9 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.90
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Philadelphia.
