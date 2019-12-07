76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-7; Cleveland 5-16

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been homebodies their last six games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Cavaliers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 93-87 to the Orlando Magic. PF Larry Nance Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he played for 40 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 119-113 to the Washington Wizards. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Tobias Harris, who had 33 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Cleveland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.