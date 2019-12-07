76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 15-7; Cleveland 5-16
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been homebodies their last six games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Cavaliers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 93-87 to the Orlando Magic. PF Larry Nance Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he played for 40 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 119-113 to the Washington Wizards. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Tobias Harris, who had 33 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Cleveland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Nov 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucks make a statement by crushing Clips
Giannis and the Bucks led by as much as 41 before cruising to a 119-91 win
-
Becky Hammon interested in Knicks job
The Knicks fired David Fizdale on Friday
-
Rodney Hood tears left Achilles tendon
The Blazers have been dealing with injury issues all season
-
NBA coaches show support for Fizdale
A trio of championship coaches don't think that Fizdale was given a fair shake in New York
-
Report: Cavs open to trading Kevin Love
Love could be wearing a new NBA uniform at some point this season
-
Could Carmelo have done this for Lakers?
Could Carmelo Anthony have played this well in purple and gold?
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans