The Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers meet up at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Philadelphia is 22-11 this season, sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings after winning four of the last five games. Following a lengthy losing skid, Cleveland enters on a two-game winning streak to improve to 12-21 overall. Taurean Prince (personal), Kevin Love (calf), Andre Drummond (personal) and Larry Nance (hand) are out for the Cavaliers. Tobias Harris (knee) will miss the game for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 10.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -10.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 223.5 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers -600, Cavaliers +450

PHI: 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

CLE: Cavaliers are 2-8 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia is a top-five defensive team in the NBA, anchored by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The 76ers allow opponents to score only 108.8 points per 100 possessions, and the Cavaliers enter this game with the second-worst offensive rating in the league. Philadelphia is No. 6 in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.3 percent), and Doc Rivers' team is above average in turnover creation rate (14.6 percent) and defensive rebound rate (73.6 percent).

On the offensive side, the 76ers score nearly 1.12 points per possession and lead the league in free throw creation. Philadelphia should also have a path to success on the offensive glass since Cleveland enters this game with the NBA's worst point differential this season.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is playing improved basketball recently, and the team has an intriguing young core. Collin Sexton leads the way with 23.1 points per game and is burying 40.1 percent of his three-point attempts this season. Since arriving from Brooklyn via trade, Jarrett Allen is also playing at a high level, averaging 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. As a team, the Cavaliers are No. 3 in the NBA in offensive rebounding, securing 29.7 percent of their own misses off the glass.

Defensively, Cleveland has been inconsistent, but the Cavs rank in the top 10 in steals (8.3 per game), blocked shots (5.3 per game) and second-chance points allowed (11.9 per game). The Cavs are also above average in preventing their opponents from taking free throws, which is pivotal against Philadelphia.

