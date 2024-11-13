We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia is 2-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while Cleveland is the last remaining undefeated team at 12-0 overall and 6-0 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season, also splitting the two held in Philadelphia. The Cavs are 9-3 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Sixers are 1-9 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Cleveland is favored by 9.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers +9.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers: +346, Cavaliers: -450

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers fell 111-99 to the Knicks on Tuesday in Joel Embiid's season debut. He had 13 points in 26 minutes, while Paul George led the way by shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and dropping a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jared McCain continued his stellar play as he had 23 points off the bench and has scored at least 18 points in three straight games.

McCain is in line for more playing time as Joel Embiid has already said he won't play back-to-backs, although Philadelphia has yet to release its injury report, while Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) remains out. The Sixers still have four other players averaging in double-figures and another two averaging at least 9.2 points. Meanwhile, Cleveland has dropped back-to-back games ATS, and its defense ranks 25th in 3-point percentage allowed, which is something that shooters like George, Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry can exploit. The Sixers could also face a Cavs squad without Jarrett Allen (leg) who is questionable, while Max Strus (ankle) remains out. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive as they secured a 119-113 victory over the Bulls. The Cavs can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who scored 36 points in addition to 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Cleveland also received a substantial bench contribution as reserves Georges Niang, Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome each scored a dozen points as reserves.

No team has more ATS victories than Cleveland this season, while no team has fewer ATS wins than Philadelphia. Cleveland also has the rest advantage, in addition to the Sixers definitely being without Maxey, and likely being without Embiid. The Cavs' offense is also head and shoulders above all others this season, leading the NBA in points per game, offensive rating, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Meanwhile, the Sixers rank 29th in both points per game and field goal percentage. See which team to pick here.

