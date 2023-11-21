Eastern Conference powers meet for a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament showdown on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the Sixers entering at 10-3 overall and the Cavaliers arriving with a 7-6 overall record. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (knee), and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for the Cavs, with Caris LeVert (knee) listed as questionable. Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) is out for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers over/under: 220.5 points

Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -320, Cavaliers +250

CLE: The Cavaliers are 5-8 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 10-3 against the spread this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is dealing with the absence of Mitchell, but the Cavaliers have a top-tier guard in Darius Garland. He is averaging 21.5 points and 8.0 assists per game over the last three years, and Garland is shooting 39.3% from 3-point range over that sample. Garland headlines an offense that is averaging 15.4 fast break points per game this season, and the Cavaliers are firmly in the top 10 of the league in 2-point accuracy (55.6%), free throw creation (23.6 attempts per game), turnovers (13.9 per game) and points in the paint (53.1 per game).

On defense, Cleveland's rim protection is top notch with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers lead the league in 2-point defense, giving up only 49.6% shooting, and Cleveland is also in the top five in opponent field goal percentage (45.3%). Cleveland is also giving up only 45.2 points in the paint per game, a figure near the top of the NBA.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is led by a dynamic pairing, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey excelling to begin the season. Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP and two-time scoring champion, is leading the league with 31.9 points per game this season. He is also averaging 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, and Embiid is putting up 33.5 points per contest over his last eight appearances. Maxey is also off to the best start of his career, averaging 26.8 points and 7.1 assists per game at the point of attack.

Embiid and Maxey key an offense that ranks near the top of the NBA in scoring 120.1 points per 100 possessions, and Philadelphia is the most effective free throw shooting team in the league. The 76ers lead the league in making 86.7% of free throw attempts, and Philadelphia is also in the top three with 26.7 attempts per game. Philadelphia rounds out its offensive profile with the most fast break points (19.0 per game) in the NBA, and the 76ers are averaging 55.7 points in the paint per contest.

How to make 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks

