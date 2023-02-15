The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers will both be looking to extend their respective winning streaks when they square off in an Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday night. Cleveland has won seven straight games, surging to fourth place in the conference standings. Philadelphia is one game ahead of the Cavaliers after winning its third straight game on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 2 points in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 55-29 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Cavaliers:

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 216.5 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: Philadelphia -125, Cleveland +105

76ers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia continues to be nearly unbeatable playing at home, winning 17 of its last 20 games. The 76ers are coming off a 123-104 win against Houston at home on Monday, covering the 14-point spread in the process. Guard James Harden poured in 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting and completed his double-double with 10 assists against his former team.

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench, while star big man Joel Embiid scored 23 points. Newly acquired Jaden McDaniels played in his first game in front of the home crowd, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds. Philadelphia has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, and it has gone 5-1 in its last six home games against the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has rattled off seven consecutive wins since losing to Miami on Jan. 31, picking up wins over Memphis, New Orleans and Chicago during that stretch. The Cavaliers are coming off a 117-109 win over San Antonio on Monday, as Donovan Mitchell led the way with a 41-point performance. Jarrett Allen (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (15, 10) both had double-doubles in the win over the Spurs.

Mitchell has been Cleveland's best player this season, averaging 27.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in six of their seven games during the winning streak, and they are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine meetings with Philadelphia.

How to make 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.