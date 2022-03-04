The Philadelphia 76ers continue their quest to earn the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key NBA game on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers (38-23) enter Friday tied for the second best record in the East, 2.5 games behind the conference-leading Miami Heat. Philadelphia has won four straight games. Meanwhile the Cavs (36-26) sit in sixth in the East, five games behind Miami. They are coming off back-to-back losses at home to the Timberwolves and Hornets.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is listed as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks or NBA predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Cavaliers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: Philadelphia -7.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219.5 points

PHI: Joel Embiid leads the lead in scoring (29.8 points a game)

CLE: The Cavaliers give up just 103.0 points per game, which leads the NBA



Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has been dominant since James Harden joined the team. In three games since the future Hall of Famer joined the 76ers, they have earned three blowout wins (one over the Timberwolves and two over the Knicks). Philadelphia's average margin of victory was 20.7 points a game.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Harden acquisition is Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old from Kentucky is averaging 24.7 points a game and shooting 64.3 percent on 3-pointers in the three games with Harden in the lineup. Those are significant increases over his season numbers (17.3 points per game and 40.8 percent on 3-pointers).

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is one of the best defensive teams in the league. Anchored by the stellar defense of rookie Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers give up just 103.0 points per game, which leads the NBA. They also rank fourth in defensive efficiency (106.3 points allowed per 100 possessions).

In addition, Cleveland has the frontcourt to give the 76ers' Embiid problems. The 6-foot-11 Mobley, who's the favorite for Rookie of the Year honors, is averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Meanwhile the 6-foot-10 Jarrett Allen, who was an All-Star this season, is averaging 16.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

How to make 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks

The model is leaning under on the point total, predicting a combined 217 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations.

