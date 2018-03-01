76ers vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The 76ers are trying to make some ground in the playoff standings against the Cavaliers
How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers
- Date: Thursday, March 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Cavaliers have had a mid-season revival since the trade deadline. They swung hard and traded away what seemed like half their roster in hopes of sparking something in a lost season. The results have so far been successful. LeBron James is playing with joy again and, while it's not perfect, they're back to winning basketball games.
However, during their struggles they've allowed teams like the 76ers to gain ground on them in the playoff race. Philadelphia has won seven of its last nine and are in position to potentially catch the Cavs in the playoff race. A win over Cleveland would get Philly one full game closer.
That said, the 76ers aren't quite there yet. They could definitely beat the Cavs Thursday, but it's hard to believe they can string enough games together to catch them in the standings. If they were going to do that, though, then this would be the night to start that run.
