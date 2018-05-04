76ers vs. Celtics: Ben Simmons says one-point performance in Game 2 was 'self-inflicted'
Simmons' failed to convert a field goal for the first time in his NBA career
For the first time in Ben Simmons' young NBA career, he failed to score a field goal. The 76ers' star faulted no one but himself reflecting on the performance that came during Philadelphia's 108-103 Game 2 loss on Thursday.
"I think it was mainly what I did to myself," Simmons said. "Mentally, I was thinking too much, overthinking the plays. Wasn't just out there, flowing, playing the way that I play, which is free.
"I think, obviously, [the Celtics] have a game plan, I know what their game plan is and I've got to play my game."
Simmons' dud of a game couldn't have been more poorly-timed for the Sixers, who find themselves in a 2-0 hole in the second-round series against Boston. Celtics coach Brad Stevens schemed to disrupt Simmons, who has been one of the hottest players this postseason. And it worked by throwing at various matchups at him -- but Simmons insists his shaky performance was "self-inflicted."
"Mental, thinking too much," Simmons said. "I think the way the Heat played, it was nothing compared to the Celtics. Physically, the Heat were on another level. I'm going to have bad games; it happens. Obviously, it's not the perfect timing. But we're headed home now.
"We're learning, we're a young team," Simmons continued. "Nobody is panicking in the locker room, nobody's freaking out. We're staying together as a team. We go home and we've got to take care of business."
In 31 minutes on the floor, Simmons notched one point on 0-for-4 shooting, and had five turnovers compared to seven assists en route to accumulating a minus-23 -- the worst plus-minus of any Sixers player.
Philly isn't down and out yet, but as the series shifts back to The City of Brotherly Love for Games 3 and 4, it will need Simmons to shake a slump that, thus far, has uncharacteristically doomed the 76ers in Games 1 and 2.
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Rockets vs. Jazz odds, Game 3 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Jazz vs. Rockets game 10,000 times
-
Curry ready for more minutes in Game 3
Curry, who dominated in his return to the floor, says he can 'for sure' play 30-plus minutes...
-
Live second-round updates, scores
The Celtics and Cavaliers each took 2-0 leads in their second-round series
-
Knicks reportedly interested in LeBron
The Knicks could make a splash by luring James to the Big Apple in free agency this summer
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Curry was an unbelievable +26 in just over 27 minutes in a Game 2 win