76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 odds: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from model on 10-2 run

The short-handed Boston Celtics continue to thrive amid adversity, and they did it again in a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Now, Boston looks to put serious pressure on upstart Philadelphia when they meet Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET) in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The 76ers are 4.5-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 206.5.

The Celtics have defied both the odds and conventional logic with an injury-ravaged roster that seemingly reinvents itself on a nightly basis.

Injuries to prized free agent Gordon Hayward and a late season-ending injury to star point guard Kyrie Irving essentially relegated Boston to afterthought status in the postseason despite earning the No. 2 seed with 55 wins.

The Celtics were short favorites to get past Milwaukee in their first-round series, and they managed to advance in seven games. They are substantial underdogs in the second round against the surging 76ers, who dominated the Miami Heat in the first round.

To make matters worse, Boston was forced to play Game 1 without rising star Jaylen Brown (14.5 ppg), who sat out with a hamstring strain. But the Celtics saw several players pick up the slack and they rolled to a 117-101 victory in Game 1. Brown is expected to be sidelined again in Game 2.

Terry Rozier led the way with 29 points and rookie forward Jayson Tatum had 28. Veteran Al Horford added 26 points and seven rebounds.

The 76ers looked rusty following a six-day layoff and missed 15 of their first 20 shots. They also hit 5 of 26 3-point attempts.

Center Joel Embiid had 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

