Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 8-5; Philadelphia 10-5

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The 76ers took their game against the Celtics 117-109. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 42 points and ten boards.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 10-5 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Philadelphia.