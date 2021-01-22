Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 8-5; Philadelphia 10-5

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. The 76ers took their game against the Celtics 117-109. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 42 points and ten boards.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 10-5 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Philadelphia.

  • Jan 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Boston 109
  • Aug 23, 2020 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
  • Aug 21, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
  • Aug 19, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Philadelphia 101
  • Aug 17, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Philadelphia 101
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 95
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Boston 98
  • Dec 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Boston 109
  • Oct 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Boston 93
  • Mar 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Boston 115
  • Feb 12, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
  • Dec 25, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. Philadelphia 114
  • Oct 16, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Philadelphia 87
  • May 09, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 112
  • May 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Boston 92
  • May 05, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
  • May 03, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 103
  • Apr 30, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Philadelphia 101
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 89 vs. Boston 80
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 103
  • Nov 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
  • Oct 20, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 92
  • Mar 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Boston 99
  • Feb 15, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
  • Jan 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
  • Dec 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Philadelphia 106
  • Mar 20, 2016 - Boston 120 vs. Philadelphia 105
  • Jan 24, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 92
  • Nov 25, 2015 - Boston 84 vs. Philadelphia 80
  • Oct 28, 2015 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 95