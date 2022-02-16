Through 2 Quarters

The Boston Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are in control with a 69-42 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics have been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who has shot 5-for-5 from downtown and has recorded 26 points and six rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Grant Williams' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Center Joel Embiid has done his best for Philadelphia, currently boasting 17 points (40% of their total) and five dimes along with seven boards. A double-double would be Embiid's eighth in a row.

This is tied with the most points Boston has had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 33-25; Philadelphia 34-22

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Boston Celtics will be on the road. Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 on Sunday. Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, winning 103-93. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 40 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 28-29-1 against the spread.

The Celtics are now 33-25 while the Sixers sit at 34-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston ranks second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.97 on average. The Sixers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in the league at 5.71. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Philadelphia

James Harden: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Boston