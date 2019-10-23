76ers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Boston (away)
Last Season Records: Philadelphia 51-31; Boston 49-33
What to Know
Boston and Philadelphia will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at Wells Fargo Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. Boston is coming off of a 49-33 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Milwaukee 116-91 in game five. Likewise, Philadelphia is in much the same position after losing to Toronto in game seven of the second round of the playoffs following a 51-31 regular season.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Celtics will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Celtics.
Over/Under: 218
Watch This Game Live
-
