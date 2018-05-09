76ers vs. Celtics odds: Expert on 15-7 roll reveals pick for 2018 NBA playoffs Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers stayed alive in their NBA playoffs series when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday. Now, the Celtics will try to close it out on their home court at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday in Game 5. Philadelphia opened as a 1-point favorite, but Boston now is laying 1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 204.5 after opening at 205.

Before picking either side in Game 5 of this NBA playoffs series, you need to read what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein is all over this series. He's 4-1 on his most recent picks involving the Sixers and on an astounding 15-7 run during the NBA postseason.

For Saturday's Game 3, in which the Sixers were laying nine, Hartstein astutely noted the Celtics' 36-17 mark against the spread on the road, so he took the points. The result: Boston held Philly to 39 percent shooting in a 101-98 overtime win, which allowed Hartstein to cash with nearly a dozen points to spare.

Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Game 5 of Boston vs. Philadelphia and locked in his pick.

He knows the Celtics can cover the spread if they sweep the defensive boards. Boston allowed 16 offensive rebounds in Game 4 with a smaller lineup. If they can continue to keep Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in check, the Celts will close out the series.

The 76ers can cover the spread by starting spark plug T.J. McConnell. The 6-foot-2 guard played 39 minutes Monday, scoring 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting, hauling in eight rebounds and dishing five assists. Boston didn't have an answer to his quick cuts and elusive jukes.

Hartstein knows a key matchup issue will cause one side of the spread to hit hard. You can see which one it is at SportsLine.

So which side of 76ers-Celtics do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Hartstein, who is on a 15-7 NBA roll.