76ers vs. Celtics odds, line: 2018-19 NBA picks, predictions for Opening Night from expert who's 23-9

The NBA season tips off Tuesday when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff rematch. It's a 2018-19 NBA Opening Night game that tips at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Boston ousted Philadelphia in five games last season and both teams are expected to make deep runs in 2018-19. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (knee) returning, the Celtics are favored to reach the NBA Finals, but they'll face an early challenge from the up-and-coming 76ers, led by Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and superstar Joel Embiid.

Sportsbooks list Boston as a five-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 208.5 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds.

In his past 24 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, Dragiev has been correct 17 times. In his past eight involving Philly, he's 6-2, giving him a 23-9 mark on spread picks involving these two teams.

Dragiev knows Boston has won 14 of the past 16 regular-season meetings and covered four of the past five matchups at TD Garden. With Hayward and Irving back, the Celtics are the NBA's deepest team and should exceed last season's 55 wins. Jaylen Brown (14.5 points per game last season), Jayson Tatum (13.9) and Marcus Smart (10.2, 4.8 assists per game) are among several key young pieces complementing vets like Al Horford on this stacked team.

But just because the Celtics have owned Philly lately doesn't mean they cover a substantial spread in the opener.

The 76ers won 52 games last season and feature transcendent talents in Embiid and Simmons, not to mention they should have 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz for the whole season after his 14-game stint last season.

Embiid, who has played just 94 career games, continues to blossom. He averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds last season, and the 76ers outscored opponents by 11 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Simmons (15.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.2 apg) sparked Philly to a 14-game win streak to end the regular season. At 22, he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

