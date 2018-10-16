76ers vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks and predictions for Opening Night from proven expert who's 23-9

The rising Philadelphia 76ers look for revenge Tuesday when they open the 2018-19 NBA season against the Boston Celtics, who eliminated them in five games in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals. Philly will trot out a starting lineup featuring former No. 1 overall draft picks Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, along with superstar center Joel Embiid, who went No. 3 overall. The Celtics get All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back from injuries, and their loaded roster makes them the Eastern Conference favorites. Tipoff from TD Garden is at 8 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers list Boston as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 210.5 in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds.

A fantasy sports expert with degrees in physics and mechanical engineering, Dragiev uses his strong analytical background whenever he makes a pick. And he has uncanny data on the Sixers and Celtics: In his past 24 against-the-spread picks involving the Celtics, Dragiev has been correct 17 times. In his past eight involving Philly, he's 6-2, giving him a 23-9 mark on spread picks involving these two teams.

Dragiev knows Boston has won 14 of the past 16 regular-season meetings and covered four of the past five matchups at TD Garden. With Hayward and Irving back, the Celtics are the NBA's deepest team and should exceed last season's 55 wins. Jaylen Brown (14.5 points per game last season), Jayson Tatum (13.9) and Marcus Smart (10.2, 4.8 assists per game) are among several key young pieces complementing vets like Al Horford on this stacked team.

But just because the Celtics have owned Philly lately doesn't mean they'll cover a substantial spread in the opener.

Dragiev also knows that not only are the Sixers starting to reach their massive potential -- the team went 52-30 last year, its first winning season since 2012 -- they also have a legitimate MVP candidate in Embiid. The 7-foot, 260-pounder averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks a year ago and, judging by the preseason, should dominate even more this year.

The 76ers did an admirable job surrounding Embiid, Simmons and Fultz with key role players, as they re-signed J.J. Redick and added Wilson Chandler this summer. Remember, Philly went 19-1 to end last season until its tough playoff loss to Boston, which included defeats by two, three and five points.

