The Boston Celtics (44-18) and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-40) link up for an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday evening. The Sixers have lost 11 of their last 12 games, including two straight. The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Philadelphia, 126-112, on March 4. Meanwhile, the Celtics topped the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-118, on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey (back) is out while Paul George (groin) is questionable for Philadelphia.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 14.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Celtics:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -14.5

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 220.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -980, Philadelphia +643

PHI: The Sixers are 21-38-2 against the spread this season

BOS: The Celtics are 27-34-1 against the spread this season

76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown is an all-around difference-maker for this team. Brown averages 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He's also disruptive defensively, averaging 1.2 steals per game. Brown has finished with at least 20 points in five of his last six games. In Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Brown had 22 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Derrick White provides the team with a two-way threat. White owns a pure jumper with great defensive intensity. The Colorado product puts up 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 block per game. He's scored at least 16 points in eight straight contests. Last night, he poured in 41 points, three steals, and made nine 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Quentin Grimes is a combo guard with a good shooting stroke to space the floor. This season, he's averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games. In the March 1 game against the Warriors, Grimes had a season-high 44 points, six rebounds, and made six 3-pointers.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is a smooth scorer, as a shooter, and off the dribble. He averages 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and shoots 47% from the field. The Kansas product has scored at least 20 points in 14 games this season. In Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Oubre Jr. dropped 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics and is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.