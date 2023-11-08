We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 5-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Boston is 5-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Celtics are 2-2-2 against the spread on the season while Philadelphia is a perfect 6-0 against the number.

However, the Celtics have won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and are 7-3 against the spread during that span. This time around, Boston is favored by 2 points in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Celtics spread: 76ers +2

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: 76ers: +114, Celtics: -137

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 114-109 loss at the hands of Minnesota despite being 3-point road favorites. It was a tough shooting night for the Celtics, as they went just 11-for-39 from the 3-point line and shot just 39.1% from the floor.

Despite the defeat, Jayson Tatum had 32 points along with five steals. The contest was Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 30 points, but he's only had one 30-point game in 21 regular-season battles with the Sixers. The four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 30.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia strolled past Washington on Monday, taking the game 146-128. The Sixers shot a staggering 56% from the floor in the victory and forced the Wizards into 19 turnovers. With that win, the 76ers brought their scoring average up to 121.5 points per game for the season.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 48 points and 11 rebounds. He's now pulled down 10 or more rebounds in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.

