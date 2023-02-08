Two of the best teams in the NBA meet at TD Garden on Wednesday evening. The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, with Boston boasting the best record in the league at 38-16. Philadelphia is currently 34-18, sitting in the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a top-five record in the NBA. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable to play for the 76ers. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown (illness), Robert Williams (ankle), and Luke Kornet (ankle) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 4.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds.

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -4.5

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -190, 76ers +158

PHI: The 76ers are 12-12 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 14-13 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is stout on both ends of the floor, ranking in the top eight of the NBA in offensive rating (115.3) and defensive rating (111.5). The 76ers are excellent from a shooting standpoint, ranking in the top five of the league in 3-point accuracy (38.5%) and free throw accuracy (82.5%) while shooting 48.2% from the field. Philadelphia is also above-average in free throw creation and ball security (14.1% turnover rate), and the 76ers maximize possessions as a result.

On defense, the 76ers are No. 1 in the league in 3-point defense, with opponents shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Philadelphia is in the top 10 in turnover creation, forcing 15.3 giveaways per game, and the 76ers also average 8.0 steals per game. The 76ers round out the balanced defensive approach with top-10 marks in assists allowed (24.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (48.9 per game).

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston not only has the best win-loss record in the NBA, but the Celtics lead the league in net rating, out-scoring opponents by 6.2 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics have a strong combination of star power and balance, with top-four units in the NBA on both sides of the floor. In addition to a top-flight defense that leads the league in free throw prevention and defensive rebounding, Boston is dynamic on offense.

The Celtics are scoring more than 1.16 points per possession this season, and Boston leads the NBA with an 82.9% clip at the free throw line. The Celtics have the second-most 3-pointers (15.5 per game) in the league, and Boston ranks in the top eight in both 3-point accuracy (37.1%) and 2-point accuracy (56.4%). Boston also maximizes possessions by committing a turnover on only 13.4% of trips down the floor, and the Celtics average more than 26 assists per game.

