The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics kicked off the latest iteration of their storied, contentious rivalry in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The main storyline heading into the contest was the absence of Sixers center Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the game with a knee injury that he suffered in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite Embiid's absence, the Sixers were able to persevere and pull out an improbable 119-115 victory to start the series. James Harden turned the clock back for Philadelphia and showed that he can still be an elite scorer of the highest order after serving as a pass-first guard for the bulk of the season. The Beard finished with 45 points, six assists and two steals, and his production propelled the Sixers to victory. He hit big shot after big shot for Philadelphia, including seven triples in what was one of the best playoff performances of his entire career.

Harden had some help, too. Tyrese Maxey dropped 26 points and snagged four steals, and Tobias Harris had 18 points and five rebounds. De'Anthony Melton also provided a big boost off of the bench with 17 points.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Jaylen Brown added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Malcolm Brogdon also added 20 points off of the bench. Boston didn't get too much out of the rest of the roster, though. The Celtics will now have to regroup and look to bounce back in Game 2. Here's a look at the start time, viewing information, odds, storylines and a prediction for the contest.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Wednesday, May 3 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3 | : 8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV channel: TNT | Live stream : FuboTV (try for free)

TNT | : FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Celtics -10; O/U 216.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: The main storyline for the 76ers remains the health of the freshly crowned MVP, Joel Embiid. The Sixers were able to pull out a victory in Game 1 without Embiid, but they would still obviously love to have him back. Philadelphia missed Embiid on the offensive end, but his absence was really felt on the defensive end. The Celtics scored 66 points in the paint over the course of the contest, and they were able to get virtually whatever they wanted in the paint. The Sixers' decision to switch to a zone defense helped in that regard, but having one of the league's best paint protectors back in the lineup would help even more.

Celtics: The 3-point line is a major difference-maker in the NBA today, and the Sixers used it to their advantage in Game 1. As a team, Philadelphia connected on 17 triples over the course of the contest, led by Harden, who had seven himself. Melton added five for Philly; together, he and Harden had more than Boston's entire team. The Celtics knocked down just 10 shots from beyond the arc, and Tatum and Brown combined for seven of those ten. That's a difference of 21 points in a game that was ultimately decided by four points. Such a disparity is difficult to overcome, and it proved to be a major factor in the first game of the series. Boston is going to have to find a way to limit Philadelphia's effectiveness from long range, while also converting their own attempts.

Prediction

The Celtics will likely come out with some added fire in this one, as they'll be eager to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in the series. But, if Embiid ends up playing, that will give an advantage to the Sixers. Even if he doesn't play, the Sixers proved capable of hanging with Boston even without the MVP. So, even if the Celtics are able to walk away with a win, they're not going to cover the spread: Pick: 76ers +10