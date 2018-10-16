76ers vs. Celtics score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights, full coverage of NBA season opener
Everything you need to know to gear up for the NBA's opening night featuring 76ers-Celtics
The NBA season is officially back in session! After an offseason filled with Jimmy Butler trade drama and intrigue surrounding LeBron James' move from Cleveland to L.A. -- among many other storylines -- it's time for the 2018-19 season, which begins Tuesday night with some of the league's top title contenders taking the court.
The first game of a doubleheader features two of the top powers in the East squaring off between the Boston Celtics, the reigning East champs, facing the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics took down Philly 4-1 in the second round of the playoffs last season, and project to be a stronger force this season with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold after injuries limited them last year.
Following that explosive first game, the Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nightcap featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Russell Westbrook will be sidelined for opening night as he recovers from an offseason knee procedure that is on its way to healing up as the 2018-19 campaign begins.
How to watch 76ers at Celtics
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Line: Celtics -5
So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for Opening Night? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on Opening Night!
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from all the NBA action. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kerr explains Warriors' winning culture
The Warriors coach talks to Reid Forgrave about the season ahead and how he expects his team...
-
Celtics vs 76ers odds, picks and bets
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the 76ers and Celtics
-
Warriors vs. Thunder odds, best picks
Larry Hartstein has been dialed into the pulse of the NBA.
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 16: Top FanDuel lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Every NBA team's opening night game
Make sure you know when your favorite team is tipping off for the first time this season
-
Westbrook out for OKC season opener
Westbrook, who underwent a knee procedure late in the offseason, isn't ready for action just...