76ers vs. Celtics score, live updates, stats: NBA season opens with sloppy Boston vs. Philadelphia contest

The NBA season is officially back in session! After an offseason filled with Jimmy Butler trade drama and intrigue surrounding LeBron James' move from Cleveland to L.A. -- among many other storylines -- it's time for the 2018-19 season, which begins Tuesday night with some of the league's top title contenders taking the court.

The first game of a doubleheader features two of the top powers in the East squaring off between the Boston Celtics, the reigning East champs, facing the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics took down Philly 4-1 in the second round of the playoffs last season, and project to be a stronger force this season with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold after injuries limited them last year.

Following that explosive first game, the Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nightcap featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Russell Westbrook will be sidelined for opening night as he recovers from an offseason knee procedure that is on its way to healing up as the 2018-19 campaign begins.

How to watch 76ers at Celtics

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Line: Celtics -5

