76ers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics



Date: Thursday, Jan. 18



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts



TV: TNT



Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The last time the 76ers took on the Celtics was in London. Philadelphia went out to an early lead and cruised for most of the game, but a third-quarter collapse flipped the game entirely into Boston's hands. The Celtics won it in a blowout and the 76ers' youth showed through against one of the NBA's best.

The two teams will play in Boston this time, but the Celtics may not be at full strength as Kyrie Irving didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. He's a crucial part of Boston's offense especially in clutch situations at the end of games.

The 76ers, on the other hand, are currently on an upswing. Besides their loss in London, they've been pretty unbeatable since the start of 2018. They've won six of their last eight with wins over the Spurs, Pistons and Raptors. Fixing up their blemish from London could make them one of the hottest teams in the NBA.