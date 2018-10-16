76ers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA opening night online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis
The Sixers and Celtics will tip off the 2018-19 NBA season
The 2018-19 NBA season has finally arrived, and what a way to get things started. For the first game of the season, we'll see the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Boston to take on a newly healthy Celtics squad. It's only one game, but both teams will be eager to get a win as they figure to be battling all season long for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.
Additionally, this is a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series, in which the shorthanded Celtics beat the Sixers, 4-1. That history could lead to a little higher intensity in Tuesday's matchup.
How to watch 76ers at Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV or WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Aside from just the history between these two teams and the elite talent between both rosters, which should make this yet another exciting contest, there are some interesting things to watch for on each side.
For the Celtics, of course, it's seeing how their injured stars look in their first real game action. Mostly, this focuses on Gordon Hayward. Yes, Irving was out for a while, but he had some relatively minor knee surgeries, and no one is too worried about any problems reviving his greatness. Hayward, though, hasn't played a regular-season game in year, and is coming off a devastating injury that could have ended his career. It will be interesting to see how he responds, both physically and mentally, to this first real game.
As for the Sixers, they'll be looking to reintroduce Markelle Fultz. And they won't be wasting any time, as he's slated to be out there with the starters. Fultz played just 14 games last season after missing months with a mysterious shoulder ailment. But while he returned at the end of the season, he played sparingly in the playoffs, and not at all against the Celtics. Now he comes into opening night in Boston, and playing with the starters. This will be a real test to see what level Fultz has gotten back to.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Miles: Raptors have bad taste in mouths
The 31-year-old sharpshooter told CBS Sports that last season "didn't sit with me well"
-
Celtics vs 76ers odds, top expert picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the 76ers and Celtics
-
10 biggest storylines for 2018-19
Also keep an eye on the Trae Young vs. Luca Doncic rookie debate and what will surely be a...
-
Ranking every NBA starting lineup
While the defending champs take the top spot heading into 2018-19, it's closer than you might...
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 16: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Report: Turner extends with Pacers
Turner and the Pacers have until 6 p.m. on Monday evening to finalize the extension