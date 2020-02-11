76ers vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch 76ers vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Los Angeles 37-16; Philadelphia 33-21
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Los Angeles is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Clippers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Los Angeles on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-92 on the road. With Los Angeles ahead 73-50 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Lou Williams led the charge as he had 25 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five boards, and center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards along with five dimes. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Embiid.
Los Angeles is now 37-16 while the 76ers sit at 33-21. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. As for Philadelphia, they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.86
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 01, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Nov 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Philadelphia 99
