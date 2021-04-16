Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 39-18; Philadelphia 38-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET April 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Los Angeles skirted by the Detroit Pistons 100-98 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 left to play. The Clippers relied on the efforts of center Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Jackson, who had 29 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 123-117 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 39 points and 13 boards.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.