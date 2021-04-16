Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Los Angeles 39-18; Philadelphia 38-17
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET April 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Los Angeles skirted by the Detroit Pistons 100-98 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 left to play. The Clippers relied on the efforts of center Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Jackson, who had 29 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 123-117 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 39 points and 13 boards.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 27, 2021 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Philadelphia 130
- Feb 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 01, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Nov 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Philadelphia 99