76ers vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-16; Philadelphia 33-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Los Angeles is staying on the road to face off against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Clippers on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road to the tune of 133-92. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-50. Los Angeles got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Lou Williams out in front picking up 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five boards, and center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Embiid.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 37-16 and Philadelphia to 33-21. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. As for the 76ers, they enter the contest with only 106.3 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.