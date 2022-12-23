Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-14; Philadelphia 18-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Los Angeles took their contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday by a conclusive 126-105 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-40. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Nicolas Batum, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and small forward Paul George, who had 22 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

A well-balanced attack led the 76ers over the Detroit Pistons every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Philadelphia blew past Detroit 113-93. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Clippers up to 19-14 and the 76ers to 18-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.6 on average. Philadelphia's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.4 on average. Los Angeles might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.