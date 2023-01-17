The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 23-22 overall and 13-10 at home, while the Sixers are 27-16 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Sixers won by a 119-114 score when these two played three weeks ago.

Philadelphia is favored by 1 point in the latest Clippers vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.

Clippers vs. 76ers spread: Clippers +1

Clippers vs. 76ers over/under: 223 points

Clippers vs. 76ers money line: Los Angeles -105, Philadelphia -115

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers' contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. Los Angeles put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 121-100 victory. Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six boards.

The Clippers go as Kawhi Leonard goes and is able to take the floor. LA is 13-8 when the two-time Finals MVP plays but is just 10-14 when he doesn't play. The Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the league with seven players averaging in double-figures, but that depth could be tested on Tuesday with Paul George (hamstring) questionable and both John Wall (abdominal) and Luke Kennard (calf) out.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers escaped with a win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia's defense has something to brag about this season, as it ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.2 on average. Philly sports a 21-5 record when keeping an opponent under 113 points but is 6-11 when its opponent scores 113 or more. On offense, Embiid is an MVP candidate as he ranks second in the NBA with a career-high of 33.4 PPG.

