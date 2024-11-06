The Philadelphia 76ers will look to turn around their fortunes when they battle the Los Angeles Clippers in a key early-season matchup on Wednesday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 118-116 loss at Phoenix on Monday, while Los Angeles downed San Antonio 113-104 that same night. The 76ers (1-5), the seventh seed last season after going 47-35, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Clippers (3-4), the fourth seed last year at 51-31, are 1-4 on their home court in 2024-25. Los Angeles is still without Kawhi Leonard (knee), while Joel Embiid (suspension) is out for the Sixers.

Tip-off from the Intuit Dome at Inglewood, Calif., is set for 10 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time regular-season series 78-62, and have won four of the last five meetings. Los Angeles is a 1-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Clippers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Clippers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -1

76ers vs. Clippers over/under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers 120, 76ers +102

PHIL: The 76ers are 2-4 against-the-spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 4-3 ATS in 2024-25

76ers vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover

Veteran guard Norman Powell leads the Los Angeles scoring attack. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes. He is connecting on 50.8% of his field goals, including a blistering 45% from 3-point range, and 84% of his free throws. He scored a season-high 37 points, hitting seven of 11 3-pointers, in a 109-104 win at Denver on Oct. 26.

Shooting guard James Harden has also been a force. In seven starts, he is averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 35.1 minutes. He has one triple-double, and five double-doubles on the year. In a 125-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 31, he scored 35 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. He scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 116-113 overtime loss to the Suns on Oct. 23. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

With the absence of Embiid, point guard Tyrese Maxey has stepped up his scoring production. In six starts, he is averaging 30.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 41 minutes of action. He poured in a season-high 45 points with four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 118-114 overtime win at Indiana on Oct. 27. He is coming off a 32-point, three-rebound and two-assist performance in Monday's 118-116 loss at Phoenix.

Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in six starts. He has scored in double figures in every game this season, including a season-high 28 in a 115-107 loss at Toronto on Oct. 25. He scored 21 points and grabbed two rebounds in a 124-109 season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23. In Monday's loss to the Suns, he scored 11 points, while adding four rebounds and two steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 223 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.