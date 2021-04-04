Who's Playing

Memphis @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Memphis 23-23; Philadelphia 34-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, taking their contest 120-108. Center Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) was the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat Minnesota 122-113 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Philadelphia's power forward Tobias Harris, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Grizzlies up to 23-23 and the 76ers to 34-15. Memphis is 10-12 after wins this season, Philadelphia 23-10.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won seven out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.