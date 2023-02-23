Who's Playing

Memphis @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Memphis 35-22; Philadelphia 38-19

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but last week Philadelphia proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia managed a 118-112 victory over Cleveland. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 117-111 last Wednesday. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points in addition to nine boards, five steals, and four blocks.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Philadelphia is now 38-19 while the Grizzlies sit at 35-22. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. As for Memphis, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.