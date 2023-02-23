Who's Playing
Memphis @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Memphis 35-22; Philadelphia 38-19
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but last week Philadelphia proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia managed a 118-112 victory over Cleveland. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 117-111 last Wednesday. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points in addition to nine boards, five steals, and four blocks.
The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Philadelphia is now 38-19 while the Grizzlies sit at 35-22. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. As for Memphis, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them first in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Memphis 117 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 31, 2022 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 13, 2021 - Memphis 126 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Apr 04, 2021 - Memphis 116 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 16, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Feb 07, 2020 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 10, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Memphis 105
- Jan 22, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Dec 06, 2016 - Memphis 96 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Nov 23, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Dec 22, 2015 - Memphis 104 vs. Philadelphia 90
- Nov 29, 2015 - Memphis 92 vs. Philadelphia 84