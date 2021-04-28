Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Atlanta 34-28; Philadelphia 40-21

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET April 28 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

A well-balanced attack led Philadelphia over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. The Sixers took their game at home with ease, bagging a 121-90 victory over Oklahoma City. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Sixers had established a 93-66 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not particularly close, with Atlanta falling 100-86. Point guard Brandon Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Goodwin played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Philadelphia.