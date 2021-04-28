Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 34-28; Philadelphia 40-21
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET April 28 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
A well-balanced attack led Philadelphia over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. The Sixers took their game at home with ease, bagging a 121-90 victory over Oklahoma City. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Sixers had established a 93-66 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not particularly close, with Atlanta falling 100-86. Point guard Brandon Goodwin wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Goodwin played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting.
The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 11, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 24, 2020 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106