Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; Philadelphia 0-1
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 8 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sixers, sneaking past 128-124. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.
Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Philadelphia as a 5.5-point favorite. Atlanta might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 1-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Philadelphia.
