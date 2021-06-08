Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; Philadelphia 0-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 8 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Sixers, sneaking past 128-124. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.

Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Philadelphia as a 5.5-point favorite. Atlanta might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 1-0 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Philadelphia.