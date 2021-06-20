Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 3-3; Philadelphia 3-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8 p.m. ET June 20 at Wells Fargo Center. Averaging 118.09 points per matchup, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Atlanta's defense is prepared for a test.

The Hawks are out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. The 76ers snuck past Atlanta with a 104-99 win. Power forward Tobias Harris (24 points), shooting guard Seth Curry (24 points), and center Joel Embiid (22 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. That makes it three consecutive games in which Joel Embiid has had at least 13 rebounds.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $190.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Atlanta have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Philadelphia.