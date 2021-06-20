Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 3-3; Philadelphia 3-3
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8 p.m. ET June 20 at Wells Fargo Center. Averaging 118.09 points per matchup, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Atlanta's defense is prepared for a test.
The Hawks are out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. The 76ers snuck past Atlanta with a 104-99 win. Power forward Tobias Harris (24 points), shooting guard Seth Curry (24 points), and center Joel Embiid (22 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. That makes it three consecutive games in which Joel Embiid has had at least 13 rebounds.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $190.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -105
Series History
Atlanta have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Philadelphia.
- Jun 18, 2021 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jun 16, 2021 - Atlanta 109 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jun 14, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jun 11, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 06, 2021 - Atlanta 128 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Apr 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 83
- Jan 11, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 24, 2020 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106