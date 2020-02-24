76ers vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 76ers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 17-41; Philadelphia 35-22
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 111-107. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Power forward John Collins had a stellar game for Atlanta as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 17 boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a grim 119-98 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Philadelphia was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Joel Embiid (17 points), shooting guard Shake Milton (17 points), and shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (17 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.
Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The Hawks' win brought them up to 17-41 while Philadelphia's defeat pulled them down to 35-22. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Philadelphia enters the contest with only 106.4 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the 76ers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106
-
