76ers vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Atlanta 17-41; Philadelphia 35-22

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 111-107. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Power forward John Collins had a stellar game for Atlanta as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 17 boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a grim 119-98 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Philadelphia was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Joel Embiid (17 points), shooting guard Shake Milton (17 points), and shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (17 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Hawks' win brought them up to 17-41 while Philadelphia's defeat pulled them down to 35-22. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Philadelphia enters the contest with only 106.4 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the 76ers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.