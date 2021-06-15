Coming into the second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, it was difficult to make any concrete predictions because of the questions surrounding Joel Embiid's health. Game 4 on Monday night was a perfect example. The Sixers were in complete control, then Embiid's knee started bothering him and the Hawks made a huge comeback.

Now, the series is all tied up at 2-2 as the teams head back to Philly for Game 5. Embiid's status will be the key talking point ahead of this game. If he's healthy enough to play like he did in the first three games of the series, the Sixers will be fine. If he's not, the Hawks have a real chance to take control.

Ahead of Game 5, here's everything you need to know:

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (4) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, June 16 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: PHI: -250; ATL: +210 | O/U: 223.5 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sixers: Really the only thing that matters coming into Game 5 is how Embiid feels. Since this whole process began, the team made it clear that Embiid's status would be based on pain and symptom management. The second half of Game 4 was the first time where it seemed like they couldn't keep things under control. If some rest and treatment allows Embiid to play like he did in the first three games, the Sixers are clearly the better team. If his knee continues to bother him, the rest of the series will be much more competitive.

Hawks: While the Hawks did get a bit of luck in regards to Embiid's injury, they also deserve a lot of credit for the way they battled back in Game 4. They were down 2-1 in the series, and got down by 18 points early. But instead of packing things in, they kept on battling, and that has nothing to do with Embiid or the Sixers. Trae Young was a big part of that, as he shook off a poor shooting night to put on a brilliant display of playmaking. Regardless of Embiid's status for Game 5, the Hawks are going to need another strong performance from Young, and will have to show the same spirit they did in Game 4.

Prediction

We're sort of back to where we were prior to the series. The Sixers are the better team at full strength, but if Embiid isn't right it's somewhat even. With the caveat being this pick isn't made with a ton of confidence, we'll lean Sixers and bank on Game 4 being a one-off for Embiid rather than the start of a discouraging trend. Pick: 76ers -6