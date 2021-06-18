After blowing an 18-point lead in Game 4 and a 26-point lead in Game 5, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves just one loss away from elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks heading into Game 6 on Friday night. The Sixers suffered one of the worst playoff collapses in recent memory in Game 5, as they ended up losing the game by three points, 109-106, despite the fact that they held an 18-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Joel Embiid did what he could for Philadelphia, as he finished the game with 37 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks, but he didn't get much help from anyone on the Sixers not named Seth Curry (36 points), as Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons went 0-for-5 in the second half.

On the other side of the floor, Trae Young continued his stellar play for Atlanta, as he led the Hawks with 39 points and seven assists in Game 5. After pulling out two straight comeback wins, the Hawks have the momentum in the series, and more importantly, they also have confidence. The series isn't over, but Philadelphia will have to maintain a high level of play for a full 48 minutes -- something they didn't do in either of the last games -- if they want to extend their season.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Sixers and Hawks.

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, June 18 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: PHL -155; ATL +130 | O/U: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: The Sixers will need more from their key contributors if they're going to extend the series. Tobias Harris finished with just 4 points on 11 shots in Game 5, and Ben Simmons had just 8 points on 4 shots. That's just not going to get it done for Philadelphia, regardless of how well Embiid plays. Embiid had his own struggles in Game 4, as his poor play down the stretch was a big part of the reason that the Sixers dropped that one. Overall, the Sixers haven't been able to get all of their main guys going at the same time. They will need to in Game 6 in Atlanta, or their season will come to a very disappointing end.

Hawks: The Hawks have to be happy to be up 3-2 with Game 6 back in Atlanta. They have the momentum in the series, and they should have no shortage of confidence after pulling out two straight improbable victories. Embiid has proved to be an extremely difficult cover for them, but they've done a good job of limiting the impact of the others around him. If they could just figure a way not to fall into a deep deficit early on in the game, they should be in good shape.

Prediction

The Sixers' season is on the line, so you have to assume that they'll come out with the appropriate energy -- and maintain it. Philadelphia still has the biggest mismatch in the series in Embiid, and I would expect them to exploit that advantage as much as possible in Game 6. Closing out a team is never easy, and with their backs against the wall, expect the Sixers to give it all that they've got. Pick: 76ers -3