We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is 13-7 overall and 7-3 at home, while Atlanta is 9-11 overall and 6-5 on the road. The 76ers defeated the Hawks, 126-116, on the road on November 17. Trae Young (illness) and Jalen Johnson (wrist) are out for the Hawks.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are a 9.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235 points.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers vs. Hawks over/under: 235 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers: -401, Hawks: +317

ATL: The Hawks are 2-4 ATS as a road underdog this season

PHI: The 76ers have won four straight games against the Hawks

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks will be without Young on Friday, and he had been on a tear in recent games, averaging 35.7 points over his last three contests. Young has played in 19 of Atlanta's 20 games this season, but the Hawks did win the only game Young missed. The Hawks defeated the Pistons, 126-120, on November 14 behind 32 points from Dejounte Murray with Young out.

Atlanta may need another huge performance out of Murray to upset or stay with the 76ers. Murray is averaging 20 points and 5.3 assists per game but will certainly have more opportunities to shoot and create without Young. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16 points, and De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.3 points per game as all Atlanta scorers will be asked to take on more on Friday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the 76ers

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid had 50 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 131-126 win over the Wizards on Wednesday. Embiid continues to show his dominance on a nightly basis as he leads the NBA in scoring (33.1 points per game) while ranking fifth in rebounds (11.4) and adding 6.6 assists, more than two assists more than any previous season. Embiid has the highest usage rate in the NBA (36.3) as he's taken on an even larger role since James Harden was traded to the Clippers earlier in the season.

Tyrese Maxey has also emerged as a top playmaking guard since the Harden trade. The 23-year-old is 12th in the NBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game after averaging 20.3 PPG last season. Maxey has scored at least 25 points in six of his last seven games. The Hawks have the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 122.4 PPG, which could signal another big offensive night for Embiid and Maxey. See which team to pick here.

