An Eastern Conference affair on Thursday night involves the Philadelphia 76ers (5-6) and the Atlanta Hawks (7-4) crashing into each other. The Hawks had their three-game win streak halted in their previous contest as on Wednesday, Utah outlasted Atlanta 125-119. The 76ers got back on track in their last matchup, beating the Phoenix Suns 100-88.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a 1-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 223. Before making any Hawks vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -1

76ers vs. Hawks Over-Under: 223 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -115, 76ers -105

PHI: Over is 4-0 in the 76ers' last 4 games following an ATS win

ATL: Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has an exceptional backcourt after it acquired guard Dejounte Murray this offseason. Murray brings a defensive edge onto the floor as the Washington product has incredible length and athleticism that helps him jump into passing lanes with ease. Murray is a fearless finisher and can finish through contact in the paint. He's averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and a team-high 2.3 steals per game.

He joins guard Trae Young on the court. Young has a masterful offensive game plan with unlimited shooting range. The two-time All-Star knows how to create space to utilize his quick release to get shoots over opposing defenders. Young is creative with the ball and can get his teammates involved, and he leads the team in both scoring (27.6) and assists (9.4).

Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey is a speedy combo guard with crafty scoring ability who is a quick decision-maker and excels when going downhill. The Kentucky product is also an excellent perimeter shooter. Maxey is putting up 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and four assists per game. On Nov. 2, he racked up 32 points, four assists, and went 5 of 9 from downtown.

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA. Embiid has great footwork in the paint on both ends as the five-time All-Star is able to block shots, pile up boards and take high-percentage looks. Embiid averages 28 points, 9.6 rebounds and shoots 51 percent from the field. In his last outing, he had 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

