Jimmy Butler scored 40 points on Sunday, but that wasn't the story. As brilliant as Butler was in Game 4, every time the Miami Heat cracked the door open down the stretch, the Philadelphia 76ers promptly shut it. James Harden scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and repeatedly bailed out the Sixers late in the shot clock.

When the Heat were able to stonewall Harden on a drive, Philadelphia got the offensive board, leading to an alley-oop from Tyrese Maxey to Tobias Harris. After the Sixers tied the series with a 116-108 win, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra called those possessions "crippling."

Will the Heat continue to front Embiid in the post in Game 5? Will Philadelphia continue to be the (waaaaay) better-shooting team, or will the script flip back to the way it was in the first two games in Miami? Will Spoelstra free the $90 million sharpshooter who has been out of the rotation? Can Harden pick up where he left off? Where are Kylie Lowry's minutes going? So many questions!

Here's everything you need to know about the ~pivotal~ Game 5:

(1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers

When: Tuesday, May 10 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 10 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: MIA -145; PHI +125; O/U 209.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Lowry is out with the left hamstring strain that sidelined him for the last two games of the first round and the first two games of the second. Recent history suggests that Gabe Vincent will take his spot in the starting lineup, but it's worth noting that Butler ran the show during crunch time in Game 4, with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo next to him. If Vincent plays heavy minutes, he needs to stop turning down pull-up jumpers against drop coverage. But don't be surprised if Duncan Robinson or Caleb Martin joins the party.

76ers: If momentum exists, then the Sixers have it. How do they respond, though, if Miami starts to knock down the type of shots that they're giving up? Philadelphia would have preferred to hold Butler to worse than 13-for-20 shooting and fewer than 13 free throw attempts on Sunday, but it was largely willing to live with the way he scored his points. What if the Heat step into a few pull-ups and the crowd starts to go crazy? What if they start to punish the Sixers for putting two on the ball against Herro? What if Harden's step-backs aren't falling and the role players go cold on the road again?

Prediction

Philadelphia's spacing has been good enough in the last two games, but Harden's late-game heroics in Game 4 obscured some issues with turnovers and possessions that went nowhere for 20 seconds or so. The Heat are right there, if only they can avoid foul trouble, make a few 3s and force the Sixers' defense to adjust. It feels like both teams have cards to play before this series is settled. Pick: Heat -2.5