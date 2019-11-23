76ers vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch 76ers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 10-5; Miami 11-3
What to Know
The Miami Heat are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Miami skips in on five wins and Philadelphia on three.
Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday, winning 116-108. Miami's SG Jimmy Butler was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 27 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare, taking the contest 115-104.
The Heat aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Miami to 11-3 and Philadelphia to 10-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the 76ers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Miami.
